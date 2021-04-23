Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc Lowers Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc cut its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 7.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,839 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,420 shares during the quarter. Danaher makes up approximately 3.2% of Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Danaher were worth $6,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Danaher in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hudock Inc. increased its holdings in Danaher by 526.3% in the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 119 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Danaher in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Danaher in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DHR traded up $5.83 during trading on Friday, reaching $258.75. 59,086 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,650,590. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $225.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $228.91. The company has a market cap of $184.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $155.61 and a 1-year high of $256.10.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.85. Danaher had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The company had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. Danaher’s quarterly revenue was up 58.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. This is a boost from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Danaher’s payout ratio is 19.00%.

In related news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 6,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.70, for a total value of $1,575,133.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,153,715.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on DHR. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Danaher from $249.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays assumed coverage on Danaher in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Danaher from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Danaher from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Danaher from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Danaher currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $251.33.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

