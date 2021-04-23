Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc Lowers Stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc lessened its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 9.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,328 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 4,710 shares during the period. NIKE makes up 3.1% of Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc’s holdings in NIKE were worth $6,289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Altium Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,338 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,887,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. increased its holdings in NIKE by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 58,681 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $8,302,000 after buying an additional 2,496 shares during the last quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. increased its holdings in NIKE by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 60,956 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $8,629,000 after buying an additional 2,559 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,074,000. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 324,369 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $45,889,000 after purchasing an additional 60,384 shares during the last quarter. 64.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NKE. Williams Financial Group started coverage on NIKE in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. HSBC boosted their price target on shares of NIKE from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $164.00 price objective on shares of NIKE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of NIKE from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded NIKE from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. NIKE has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.83.

NYSE NKE traded up $0.90 during trading on Friday, hitting $130.08. The company had a trading volume of 231,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,435,730. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $84.11 and a one year high of $147.95. The company has a market cap of $205.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s fifty day moving average is $135.40 and its 200-day moving average is $135.78.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $10.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.98 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.89% and a net margin of 7.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 59.46%.

In related news, Director Peter B. Henry sold 3,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total value of $430,377.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,282 shares in the company, valued at $289,882.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 114,094 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.67, for a total transaction of $14,908,662.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,537,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,935,048.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 132,482 shares of company stock valued at $17,342,141. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

