Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc Purchases 10,259 Shares of Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ)

Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) by 56.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,350 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,259 shares during the quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Canadian Solar were worth $1,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSIQ. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Canadian Solar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Solar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Solar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Solar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Solar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 41.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSIQ traded up $0.71 during trading on Friday, hitting $45.53. 27,808 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,285,939. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.50. The company has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.27, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.55. Canadian Solar Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.84 and a twelve month high of $67.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The solar energy provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.66. Canadian Solar had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 6.19%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $997.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. Canadian Solar’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Canadian Solar Inc. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CSIQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian Solar from $54.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on shares of Canadian Solar in a report on Friday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Solar from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian Solar from $71.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Canadian Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Canadian Solar presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.80.

About Canadian Solar

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power products. The company operates through two segments, Module and System Solutions (MSS), and Energy. The MSS segment engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of a range of solar power products, including standard solar modules, specialty solar products, and solar system kits that are a ready-to-install packages comprising inverters, racking systems, and other accessories.

