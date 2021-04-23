Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc Raises Stake in Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM)

Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) by 9.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,315 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,830 shares during the quarter. Autohome makes up approximately 1.4% of Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Autohome were worth $2,921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Autohome by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 36,994 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,685,000 after buying an additional 4,975 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Autohome by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 674,371 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $67,179,000 after purchasing an additional 169,609 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Autohome by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,768,487 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $176,177,000 after purchasing an additional 80,491 shares during the last quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Autohome during the 4th quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Guinness Asset Management LTD lifted its stake in Autohome by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 1,970 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE ATHM traded up $1.15 on Friday, hitting $93.65. The company had a trading volume of 6,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 823,957. Autohome Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.38 and a 12-month high of $147.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of $97.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.95, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.82.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $9.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $8.42. Autohome had a return on equity of 23.40% and a net margin of 39.58%. The firm had revenue of $380.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $378.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. Autohome’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Autohome Inc. will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 25th were issued a $0.87 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. This is a boost from Autohome’s previous annual dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 24th. Autohome’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.73%.

ATHM has been the topic of a number of research reports. HSBC raised their price target on Autohome from $113.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Benchmark upgraded Autohome from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Macquarie raised their price target on Autohome from $95.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Autohome from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.04.

Autohome Company Profile

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company, through its websites, autohome.com.cn and che168.com, and its mobile applications and mini apps, delivers interactive content and tools to automobile consumers. It provides media services, including automaker advertising services and regional marketing campaigns; and leads generation services comprising dealer subscription services, advertising services for individual dealers, and used automobile listing and other platform-based services.

