Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc Trims Stock Position in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 28.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,780 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 5,463 shares during the period. Baidu accounts for 1.5% of Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Baidu were worth $2,998,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BIDU. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its position in shares of Baidu by 22,678.5% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 8,331,235 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 8,294,660 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Baidu by 170.3% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 5,644,149 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,220,490,000 after buying an additional 3,556,029 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Baidu in the fourth quarter valued at about $759,660,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Baidu by 123.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,301,616 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,146,421,000 after purchasing an additional 2,928,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Baidu by 165.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,234,064 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $483,094,000 after buying an additional 1,392,439 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.38% of the company’s stock.

BIDU stock traded up $5.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $219.57. The company had a trading volume of 214,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,168,268. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.65. Baidu, Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.94 and a 1 year high of $354.82. The company has a market capitalization of $73.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $235.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $206.89.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BIDU. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Baidu from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Loop Capital raised shares of Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Baidu from $290.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Baidu from $315.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Baidu from $292.00 to $324.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $266.00.

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

