GXChain (GXC) Price Tops $0.71 on Exchanges

GXChain (CURRENCY:GXC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 23rd. GXChain has a total market capitalization of $49.79 million and $8.75 million worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, GXChain has traded 40.4% lower against the dollar. One GXChain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.71 or 0.00001421 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get GXChain alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000254 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000323 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000872 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002492 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000458 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

GXChain Coin Profile

GXChain (CRYPTO:GXC) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 99,175,596 coins and its circulating supply is 70,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for GXChain is /r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gongxinbao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for GXChain is gxs.gxb.io/en. The official message board for GXChain is forum.gxb.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy. The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification. GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm. “

GXChain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GXChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GXChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GXChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GXChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.