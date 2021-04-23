Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC Lowers Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC reduced its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 27.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 352 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 133 shares during the quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Resolute Partners Group bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. 56.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total value of $1,131,639.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,984 shares in the company, valued at $6,603,446.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total value of $3,319,779.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,730,441.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,309.04 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3,166.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3,193.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.90, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,256.38 and a 12-month high of $3,552.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.05 by $7.04. The business had revenue of $125.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.73 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AMZN shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,500.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4,150.00 price target (up previously from $4,000.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. JMP Securities increased their price target on Amazon.com from $4,075.00 to $4,350.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Amazon.com from $4,050.00 to $4,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,932.96.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

