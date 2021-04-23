HackenAI Market Cap Reaches $344,985.28 (HAI)

HackenAI (CURRENCY:HAI) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 23rd. HackenAI has a total market capitalization of $344,985.28 and $42,302.00 worth of HackenAI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HackenAI coin can now be bought for about $0.0075 or 0.00000082 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, HackenAI has traded down 6.9% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002171 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001988 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.75 or 0.00063130 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $134.41 or 0.00267252 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00003958 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.93 or 0.00025704 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $50,413.34 or 1.00238279 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $324.20 or 0.00644615 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $515.48 or 0.01024953 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

HackenAI Coin Profile

HackenAI’s genesis date was April 29th, 2020. HackenAI’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 45,941,003 coins. HackenAI’s official Twitter account is @hackenclub and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for HackenAI is hacken.ai . HackenAI’s official message board is medium.com/@hackenAI

According to CryptoCompare, “Hacken was founded in 2017 in Kyiv, Ukraine by security specialists and hackers to deliver cybersecurity solutions to companies and individuals. Now Hacken is a cybersecurity consulting company with an essential focus on blockchain security. Hacken Cybersecurity Services is a part of Hacken Group, including CER.live, HackenAI, and HackenProof. Hacken’s HAI Token is a native utility token that powers virtually all of the activities within the Hacken Ecosystem. The Hacken Token can be used for discounted HackenAI subscription fees, acquisition of Hacken Club membership, and even purchasing corporate and crypto exchanges cybersecurity services within the Hacken Ecosystem. The original HKN ERC-20 token has now been converted into HAI and is no longer tradable on cryptocurrency exchanges. To swap ERC20 HKN into HAI, please follow the instructions here. “

