Haidilao International (OTCMKTS:HDALF) Trading Up 50.3%

Haidilao International Holding Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HDALF)’s share price was up 50.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $9.50 and last traded at $9.50. Approximately 140 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 2,772 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.32.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.77.

Haidilao International Company Profile (OTCMKTS:HDALF)

Haidilao International Holding Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in the restaurants operation and relevant delivery businesses. It operates a Haidilao branded Chinese cuisine restaurant that focuses on hot pot cuisine. The company is also involved in the sale of condiment products and food ingredients; logistics and wholesale trade activities; management consultation; financial management; and food research and development, and trading businesses.

