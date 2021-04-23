Halfords Group (LON:HFD) Sets New 12-Month High at $397.02

Halfords Group plc (LON:HFD)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 397.02 ($5.19) and last traded at GBX 395.98 ($5.17), with a volume of 83251 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 387.20 ($5.06).

Separately, Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.57) target price on shares of Halfords Group in a research report on Monday, March 1st.

The company has a market capitalization of £782.83 million and a PE ratio of 19.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 357.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 287.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.34.

In other news, insider Tom Singer purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 372 ($4.86) per share, for a total transaction of £37,200 ($48,602.04).

About Halfords Group (LON:HFD)

Halfords Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides motoring and cycling products and services in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. Its Retail segment is involved in the retail of automotive, cars, leisure, cycling products, scooters, and parts, as well as clothing and accessories through its stores.

