Halma (OTCMKTS:HLMAF) Hits New 1-Year High at $36.28

Halma plc (OTCMKTS:HLMAF) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $36.28 and last traded at $36.28, with a volume of 2013 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.80.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Halma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Halma in a report on Friday, April 16th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Halma in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Halma from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.99. The firm has a market cap of $13.77 billion, a PE ratio of 49.04 and a beta of 0.74.

Halma plc provides technology solutions in the safety, health, and environmental markets. It operates through four segments: Process Safety, Infrastructure Safety, Environmental & Analysis, and Medical. The Process Safety segment offers specialized interlocks that control critical processes safely; instruments that detect flammable and hazardous gases; and explosion protection and corrosion monitoring systems.

