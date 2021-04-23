Hammerson (LON:HMSO) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $25.57

Hammerson plc (LON:HMSO)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 25.57 ($0.33) and traded as high as GBX 38.12 ($0.50). Hammerson shares last traded at GBX 38 ($0.50), with a volume of 12,835,399 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms recently commented on HMSO. Liberum Capital reissued a “sell” rating and set a GBX 27 ($0.35) target price on shares of Hammerson in a research report on Monday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Hammerson from GBX 25 ($0.33) to GBX 40 ($0.52) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Hammerson from GBX 24 ($0.31) to GBX 30 ($0.39) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Hammerson presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 62.11 ($0.81).

Get Hammerson alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.61, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market cap of £1.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 35.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 25.57.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 1st. This represents a yield of 6.13%.

Hammerson Company Profile (LON:HMSO)

At Hammerson, we create vibrant, continually evolving spaces, in and around major cities, where people and brands want to be. We seek to deliver value for all our stakeholders and to create a positive and sustainable impact for generations to come. We own and operate high-quality flagship destinations and have investments in premium outlets in selected European countries and have a City Quarters strategy to evolve our portfolio beyond retail.

Featured Story: Why is insider trading harmful?

Receive News & Ratings for Hammerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hammerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.