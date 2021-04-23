Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.02 Per Share

Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Hancock Whitney in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.02 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Hancock Whitney’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.03 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.04 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on HWC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hancock Whitney from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Hancock Whitney from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Hancock Whitney from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:HWC opened at $43.45 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.05. The stock has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.60. Hancock Whitney has a fifty-two week low of $14.88 and a fifty-two week high of $47.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.24. Hancock Whitney had a negative net margin of 4.01% and a negative return on equity of 1.58%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.28) EPS.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Hancock Whitney during the 4th quarter worth about $42,985,000. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new stake in Hancock Whitney during the 4th quarter worth about $13,995,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Hancock Whitney by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,579,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,926,000 after purchasing an additional 294,753 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Hancock Whitney by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,090,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,089,000 after purchasing an additional 271,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Hancock Whitney by 341.8% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 321,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,918,000 after purchasing an additional 248,385 shares in the last quarter. 73.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Hancock Whitney news, insider Joseph S. Exnicios sold 4,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.37, for a total value of $170,518.77. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $688,653.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Cecil W. Knight, Jr. sold 2,300 shares of Hancock Whitney stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.88, for a total value of $94,024.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,125,344.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.93%.

About Hancock Whitney

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, and time deposit accounts.

