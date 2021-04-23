Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) vs. Howard Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBMD) Head-To-Head Analysis

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) and Howard Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBMD) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Hancock Whitney and Howard Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hancock Whitney $1.44 billion 2.72 $327.38 million $4.01 11.27 Howard Bancorp $112.47 million 2.67 $16.88 million $1.01 15.80

Hancock Whitney has higher revenue and earnings than Howard Bancorp. Hancock Whitney is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Howard Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Hancock Whitney has a beta of 1.6, meaning that its share price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Howard Bancorp has a beta of 0.8, meaning that its share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Hancock Whitney and Howard Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hancock Whitney 0 1 4 1 3.00 Howard Bancorp 0 0 1 0 3.00

Hancock Whitney presently has a consensus price target of $33.50, indicating a potential downside of 26.06%. Howard Bancorp has a consensus price target of $20.00, indicating a potential upside of 24.69%. Given Howard Bancorp’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Howard Bancorp is more favorable than Hancock Whitney.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

73.4% of Hancock Whitney shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.1% of Howard Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Hancock Whitney shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.8% of Howard Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Hancock Whitney and Howard Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hancock Whitney -4.01% -1.58% -0.17% Howard Bancorp -15.10% 5.35% 0.65%

Summary

Hancock Whitney beats Howard Bancorp on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Hancock Whitney Company Profile

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, and time deposit accounts. Its loan products include commercial and industrial; commercial real estate; construction and land development; residential mortgages, including fixed and adjustable rate loans; consumer loans comprising second lien mortgage home loans, home equity lines of credit, and nonresidential consumer purpose loans; revolving credit facilities; and letters of credit and financial guarantees. The company also offers investment brokerage and treasury management services, and annuity and life insurance products; and trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, and individuals, as well as holds foreclosed assets. It operates 208 full service banking and financial services offices, and 275 automated teller machines in Gulf south corridor, including south Mississippi; southern and central Alabama; southern, central, and northwest Louisiana; the northern, central, and Panhandle regions of Florida; and east Texas, including Houston, Beaumont, and Dallas, as well as operates a loan production office in Nashville, Tennessee. The company was formerly known as Hancock Holding Company and changed its name to Hancock Whitney Corporation in May 2018. Hancock Whitney Corporation was founded in 1883 and is headquartered in Gulfport, Mississippi.

Howard Bancorp Company Profile

Howard Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Howard Bank that provides commercial banking, mortgage banking, and consumer finance products and services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and other consumers. The company offers various consumer and business deposit products, including demand, money market, savings, individual retirement, and commercial and retail checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial loans, such as lines of credit, revolving credit facilities, accounts receivable and inventory financing, term loans, equipment loans, small business administration loans, stand-by letters of credit, and unsecured loans, as well as equipment lease services; commercial mortgage loans for owner occupied and investment properties; construction loans; residential mortgage loans; and secured and unsecured consumer loans. In addition, the company offers wire transfer services; automated teller machines and check cards; and safe deposit boxes, as well as credit cards through a third party processor. Further, it provides merchant card, overnight sweep, check positive pay, and remote deposit capture services; and online and mobile banking services. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated through a network of 15 full service branches, as well as eight commercial lending offices located in Maryland. Howard Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland.

