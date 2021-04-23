Handshake (HNS) Trading Down 21.2% This Week

Handshake (CURRENCY:HNS) traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 23rd. Handshake has a total market capitalization of $205.44 million and approximately $1.37 million worth of Handshake was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Handshake has traded 21.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Handshake coin can now be bought for about $0.55 or 0.00001078 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,750.03 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,341.19 or 0.04613178 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000480 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $237.89 or 0.00468743 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $833.11 or 0.01641586 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $347.34 or 0.00684419 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $249.03 or 0.00490702 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.75 or 0.00064528 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $218.70 or 0.00430927 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00004499 BTC.

About Handshake

Handshake (CRYPTO:HNS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2B + SHA3 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 3rd, 2020. Handshake’s total supply is 375,458,967 coins. The official message board for Handshake is kiwi.freenode.net/#handshake . The Reddit community for Handshake is https://reddit.com/r/handshake and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Handshake is handshake.org . Handshake’s official Twitter account is @HNS

According to CryptoCompare, “Handshake is an experiment on collaborating to create a decentralized network which results in a global allocation of names. Think of the handles or usernames you use on services such as social networks, and domain names identifying the URI for websites. Nearly all of these services were provided by trusted third parties which prevent the web from truly being decentralized. Handshake provides a means, including key management and server/service authentication, for decentralized web services to experiment. The Internet currently relies upon a single trust root DNS zone and an amalgamation of private companies providing trusted Certificate Authorities to secure the internet, Handshake is an experiment and exploration in alternatives. By providing a way to do decentralized lookup of name records, one can produce hashes and keys to identify resources over decentralized networks without a trusted Certificate Authority corporation. “

Buying and Selling Handshake

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Handshake directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Handshake should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Handshake using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

