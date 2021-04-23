Harbour Energy (OTCMKTS:PMOIF) Rating Increased to Buy at Investec

Harbour Energy (OTCMKTS:PMOIF) was upgraded by research analysts at Investec from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on PMOIF. Peel Hunt upgraded Harbour Energy from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Harbour Energy in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Harbour Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th.

Get Harbour Energy alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:PMOIF opened at $0.26 on Friday. Harbour Energy has a 12 month low of $0.15 and a 12 month high of $0.68.

Chrysaor Holdings Limited operates as an exploration and production company. The company offers development and commercialization of dormant oil and gas discoveries and incremental reserves in the North Sea. Chrysaor Holdings Limited was founded in 2007 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

Featured Story: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

Receive News & Ratings for Harbour Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harbour Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.