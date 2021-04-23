HARD Protocol Price Reaches $1.33 on Major Exchanges (HARD)

HARD Protocol (CURRENCY:HARD) traded 6.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 23rd. During the last seven days, HARD Protocol has traded down 36.5% against the US dollar. HARD Protocol has a total market capitalization of $81.73 million and $15.64 million worth of HARD Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HARD Protocol coin can now be bought for about $1.33 or 0.00002648 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002257 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001985 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.64 or 0.00062787 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $137.01 or 0.00271932 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00004061 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.77 or 0.00025352 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $326.23 or 0.00647467 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $50,225.13 or 0.99681815 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $522.70 or 0.01037395 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

HARD Protocol Profile

HARD Protocol was first traded on November 2nd, 2020. HARD Protocol’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 61,250,000 coins. HARD Protocol’s official Twitter account is @hard_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . HARD Protocol’s official website is hard.kava.io

According to CryptoCompare, “HARD Protocol is a cross-chain money market for digital assets that aims to provide the ability to lend, borrow, and earn with a wide variety of assets including BTC, XRP, BNB, BUSD, KAVA, USDX, and others. The platform is built on the interoperable Kava blockchain that provides cross-chain bridges, Chainlink oracles, security from the Tendermint consensus mechanism, and other infrastructure designed as a foundation for DeFi applications and services. Core to the HARD Protocol is the HARD token, a governance token that enables holders to have a say in the on-going management and evolution of the platform. The HARD token is used for platform governance voting, as a reward for lenders and borrowers and for KAVA token stakers on the platform. “

Buying and Selling HARD Protocol

