Hardwoods Distribution (TSE:HDI) Hits New 1-Year High at $33.67

Hardwoods Distribution Inc. (TSE:HDI)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$33.67 and last traded at C$33.61, with a volume of 11307 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$33.13.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$33.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Cormark boosted their price objective on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$33.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$35.00 to C$36.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Hardwoods Distribution presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$38.70.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.17, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$31.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$27.53. The company has a market capitalization of C$715.22 million and a PE ratio of 18.82.

Hardwoods Distribution (TSE:HDI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported C$0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.43 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$308.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$301.40 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hardwoods Distribution Inc. will post 2.4699998 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 16th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Hardwoods Distribution’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.32%.

About Hardwoods Distribution (TSE:HDI)

Hardwoods Distribution Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of architectural building products to the residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction markets. It offers a range of decorative surfaces, including architectural grade plywood and veneers, hardwood lumber, laminates, acrylics, and composites for use in commercial and residential applications; specialty plywood and composite panel products for residential and commercial cabinet, countertop, store fixture, and RV and furniture industries; and other products comprising moldings, cabinet hardware, doors, millwork, adhesives, solid surface products, and decorative laminates.

