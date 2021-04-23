Harleysville Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:HARL) Plans $0.28 Quarterly Dividend

Harleysville Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:HARL) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 21st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.28 per share by the bank on Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 4th.

OTCMKTS HARL opened at $24.55 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.89 million, a P/E ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 0.50. Harleysville Financial has a 52 week low of $20.50 and a 52 week high of $25.50.

Get Harleysville Financial alerts:

Harleysville Financial (OTCMKTS:HARL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter. Harleysville Financial had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 22.32%.

Harleysville Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Harleysville Bank that provides various banking products and services primarily in southeastern Pennsylvania. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: Percentage Decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Harleysville Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harleysville Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.