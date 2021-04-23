Harmony (ONE) Trading 28.9% Lower Over Last Week

Harmony (CURRENCY:ONE) traded down 4.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 23rd. One Harmony coin can now be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00000202 BTC on popular exchanges. Harmony has a total market capitalization of $956.81 million and $215.75 million worth of Harmony was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Harmony has traded down 28.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34.27 or 0.00068018 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.32 or 0.00072075 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.63 or 0.00019110 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001985 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46.63 or 0.00092549 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $336.26 or 0.00667370 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.33 or 0.00052267 BTC.

Harmony Profile

Harmony is a EPoS coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 14th, 2019. Harmony’s total supply is 13,002,578,509 coins and its circulating supply is 9,409,622,509 coins. Harmony’s official Twitter account is @harmonyprotocol . The official message board for Harmony is medium.com/harmony-one . The Reddit community for Harmony is https://reddit.com/r/harmony_one and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Harmony is harmony.one/?utm_source=icodrops

According to CryptoCompare, “Harmony provides a high-throughput, low-latency and low-fee consensus platform designed to power the decentralized economy of the future. It plans to address the issues faced in other blockchain ecosystems through the use of the best research and engineering practices in an optimally tuned system. The technical focus of the project is on resharding and secure staking with decentralized randomness. Harmony also implements optimal cross-shard routing and fast block propagation. Learn more about Harmony’s Effective Proof-of-Stake (EPoS) here. “

Harmony Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harmony directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Harmony should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Harmony using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

