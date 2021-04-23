Harris Kupperman Buys 35,000 Shares of Mongolia Growth Group Ltd. (CVE:YAK) Stock

Mongolia Growth Group Ltd. (CVE:YAK) Director Harris Kupperman acquired 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.46 per share, for a total transaction of C$16,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,585,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,029,100.

Harris Kupperman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 23rd, Harris Kupperman acquired 2,000 shares of Mongolia Growth Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.46 per share, for a total transaction of C$920.00.

On Wednesday, April 21st, Harris Kupperman acquired 1,500 shares of Mongolia Growth Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.46 per share, for a total transaction of C$690.00.

On Friday, February 26th, Harris Kupperman acquired 215,500 shares of Mongolia Growth Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.43 per share, for a total transaction of C$92,665.00.

On Tuesday, February 2nd, Harris Kupperman acquired 20,000 shares of Mongolia Growth Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.38 per share, for a total transaction of C$7,650.00.

On Tuesday, January 26th, Harris Kupperman purchased 14,500 shares of Mongolia Growth Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.36 per share, for a total transaction of C$5,220.00.

YAK stock traded down C$0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$0.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,563. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.47. Mongolia Growth Group Ltd. has a twelve month low of C$0.16 and a twelve month high of C$0.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.44 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of C$13.81 million and a P/E ratio of 4.05.

Mongolia Growth Group Ltd., a real estate investment and development company, owns commercial investment property assets in Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia. Its investment portfolio consists of residential, office, retail, and land and redevelopment sites. The company was formerly known as Summus Capital Corp.

