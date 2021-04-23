Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nineteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $98.22.

HAS has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America upped their target price on Hasbro from $92.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Truist Securities upped their target price on Hasbro from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Hasbro from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Hasbro from $115.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on Hasbro from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th.

Shares of Hasbro stock opened at $98.48 on Friday. Hasbro has a 52 week low of $60.20 and a 52 week high of $101.24. The company has a market capitalization of $13.55 billion, a PE ratio of 34.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $96.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.13. Hasbro had a return on equity of 17.99% and a net margin of 7.44%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hasbro will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HAS. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hasbro in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in Hasbro by 135.3% during the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hasbro during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new stake in Hasbro during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Hasbro during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. 79.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hasbro

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

