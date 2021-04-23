Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Shares Bought by Callahan Advisors LLC

Callahan Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 27.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,570 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,763 shares during the period. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $3,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HAS. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Hasbro during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its stake in shares of Hasbro by 135.3% during the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hasbro during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new position in Hasbro in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hasbro during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. 79.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HAS traded down $1.28 on Friday, hitting $97.20. 22,208 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 928,903. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $96.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.68. Hasbro, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.20 and a twelve month high of $101.24. The firm has a market cap of $13.37 billion, a PE ratio of 34.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.90.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Hasbro had a return on equity of 17.99% and a net margin of 7.44%. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Hasbro, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.67%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Hasbro from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Hasbro from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $92.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price target on Hasbro from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hasbro presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.22.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

