HashCoin (HSC) Hits Market Cap of $912,442.78

HashCoin (CURRENCY:HSC) traded down 13.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 23rd. One HashCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. HashCoin has a total market cap of $912,442.78 and $193,845.00 worth of HashCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, HashCoin has traded down 63.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get HashCoin alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.85 or 0.00067914 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.40 or 0.00018861 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002006 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $45.93 or 0.00092162 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $327.96 or 0.00658062 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.78 or 0.00051728 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,844.11 or 0.07713385 BTC.

HashCoin Profile

HashCoin (HSC) is a coin. It launched on April 3rd, 2018. HashCoin’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,863,911,326 coins. HashCoin’s official Twitter account is @hashworld_hsc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for HashCoin is /r/hashworld and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HashCoin’s official website is www.hashfuture.io

According to CryptoCompare, “HashCoin is an Ethereum-based token that powers HashFuture platform. “

HashCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HashCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HashCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HashCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HashCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HashCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.