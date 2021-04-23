Hashgard 24 Hour Volume Reaches $279,686.00 (GARD)

Hashgard (CURRENCY:GARD) traded 15.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 23rd. One Hashgard coin can now be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Hashgard has a total market cap of $3.75 million and $279,686.00 worth of Hashgard was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Hashgard has traded down 48.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.99 or 0.00067478 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.62 or 0.00019099 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001985 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.46 or 0.00092244 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $333.92 or 0.00662947 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.88 or 0.00051391 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,995.79 or 0.07933089 BTC.

Hashgard Profile

Hashgard (GARD) is a coin. Its launch date was May 4th, 2018. Hashgard’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins. Hashgard’s official Twitter account is @Hashgard_off and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Hashgard is /r/Hashgard/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Hashgard is www.hashgard.io . The official message board for Hashgard is medium.com/@hashgard

According to CryptoCompare, “Hashgard is a public blockchain that establishes a secure decentralized asset management protocol, initiated by the strategic director of Fenbushi Capital and managing partner of BKFUND, Charlie Xu, and co-founder of BKFUND, Tom Huang. Hashgard provides a large number of business modules, including operational-level on-chain data, advanced versions of asset management autonomous organization, a smart contract system tailored for asset management, able to systematically support the issuance, management, trusteeship, settlement, audit, process control, and dispute arbitration of decentralized assets. In 2020, Hashgard Mainnet was released and after it went live, ERC-20 GARD was converted to mainnet GARD at a ratio of 10:1 “

Buying and Selling Hashgard

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hashgard directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hashgard should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hashgard using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

