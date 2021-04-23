HashNet BitEco Reaches Market Cap of $4.15 Million (HNB)

HashNet BitEco (CURRENCY:HNB) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 23rd. One HashNet BitEco coin can now be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000280 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. HashNet BitEco has a market cap of $4.15 million and approximately $73.00 worth of HashNet BitEco was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, HashNet BitEco has traded 217.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.60 or 0.00067658 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.15 or 0.00018428 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002013 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46.44 or 0.00092778 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $340.29 or 0.00679828 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000335 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,214.87 or 0.08420491 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.40 or 0.00050736 BTC.

About HashNet BitEco

HashNet BitEco is a coin. HashNet BitEco’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 29,640,456 coins. HashNet BitEco’s official message board is medium.com/@hnb.eco . The Reddit community for HashNet BitEco is /r/HNB_ECO . HashNet BitEco’s official Twitter account is @HNB_ECO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for HashNet BitEco is hnb.eco

According to CryptoCompare, “HNB is building a decentralized blockchain network where individuals and enterprises can exchange products and services with trust and security. The dual-token system of HNB and HGS, combined with the hybrid consensus algorithm of DPOS and Algorand provides the infrastructure for a stable and robust ecosystem. “

