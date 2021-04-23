Haven Protocol 24 Hour Volume Reaches $3.20 Million (XHV)

Haven Protocol (CURRENCY:XHV) traded 8.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 23rd. One Haven Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $18.42 or 0.00036952 BTC on major exchanges. Haven Protocol has a total market cap of $261.78 million and $3.20 million worth of Haven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Haven Protocol has traded down 27.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49,847.67 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,265.90 or 0.04545647 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000461 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $232.40 or 0.00466215 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $804.95 or 0.01614821 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $339.43 or 0.00680938 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $239.39 or 0.00480246 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.80 or 0.00061796 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $209.72 or 0.00420730 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00004586 BTC.

Haven Protocol Profile

Haven Protocol (XHV) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 21st, 2018. Haven Protocol’s total supply is 14,212,043 coins. The official website for Haven Protocol is havenprotocol.org . The Reddit community for Haven Protocol is /r/havenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Haven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HavenProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Haven (XHV) is an ecosystem of digital assets with accounts only you can access, balances only you can view and transactions only you control. Haven is based on Monero giving every asset within the ecosystem world class privacy, provides a range of synthetic fiat currencies and digital assets, enabling commerce and portfolio diversification and enables you to store, convert and transact in the form of money you prefer whether it’s xUSD, xCNY or xGOLD. Algorithmic and decentralized, Haven claims to have low fees, Infinite Liquidity, No Middleman a allow for Financial Privacy. “

Buying and Selling Haven Protocol

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Haven Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Haven Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Haven Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

