Hays (LON:HAS) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $141.33

Hays plc (LON:HAS)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 141.33 ($1.85) and traded as high as GBX 166.70 ($2.18). Hays shares last traded at GBX 166.30 ($2.17), with a volume of 1,707,694 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HAS. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 165 ($2.16) target price on shares of Hays in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 140 ($1.83) target price on shares of Hays in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Hays currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 129 ($1.69).

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 157.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 141.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.72, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company has a market cap of £2.79 billion and a P/E ratio of -332.60.

Hays plc operates as a recruitment company in Australia, New Zealand, Germany, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers permanent, temporary, and contractor recruitment services, such as qualified, professional, and skilled recruitment to public and private sector. It specializes in offering recruitment services in the areas of accountancy and finance, construction and property, information technology, life sciences, sales and marketing, banking and capital markets, contact centers, education, engineering and manufacturing, executive, financial services, health and social care, human resources, legal, office professionals, energy, oil and gas, procurement, retail, resources and mining, and telecoms.

