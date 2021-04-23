HC Wainwright Reiterates Buy Rating for Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV)

Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $7.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective points to a potential upside of 212.50% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of Plus Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ PSTV opened at $2.24 on Friday. Plus Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.40 and a 12-month high of $5.42. The stock has a market cap of $20.66 million, a PE ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.48 and a 200 day moving average of $2.46.

Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.02). Plus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 24.23% and a negative return on equity of 208.43%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.28) EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Plus Therapeutics by 202.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 106,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 71,051 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Plus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Plus Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Plus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Plus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 6.98% of the company’s stock.

Plus Therapeutics Company Profile

Plus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of treatments for patients with cancer and other diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Rhenium NanoLiposomes, a patented radiotherapy for patients with recurrent glioblastoma, which is in the Phase 1 dose-finding clinical trial.

