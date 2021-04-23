HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) Given New $230.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) had its price objective raised by analysts at Oppenheimer from $200.00 to $230.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 14.14% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. TheStreet raised shares of HCA Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $205.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. HCA Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.26.

HCA Healthcare stock opened at $201.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $67.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.38, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $188.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.83. HCA Healthcare has a one year low of $91.21 and a one year high of $205.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.70, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $4.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.35 by $0.79. The company had revenue of $13.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.58 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 2,032.72% and a net margin of 6.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.33 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 280 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.11, for a total transaction of $49,590.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,684 shares in the company, valued at $652,473.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jon M. Foster sold 5,504 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.90, for a total transaction of $1,072,729.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,256,226.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 115,314 shares of company stock worth $20,526,026 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sontag Advisory LLC bought a new position in HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in HCA Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Cutler Group LP raised its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 102.1% during the 1st quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 14,400 shares during the last quarter. 68.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

