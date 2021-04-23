HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) Price Target Raised to $232.00

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) had its price target increased by analysts at Mizuho from $205.00 to $232.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 15.13% from the stock’s previous close.

HCA has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $164.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $197.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Truist raised their target price on HCA Healthcare from $200.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. HCA Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.11.

HCA opened at $201.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.38, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.58. HCA Healthcare has a 12-month low of $91.21 and a 12-month high of $205.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $188.41 and a 200-day moving average of $164.83.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $4.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.35 by $0.79. The business had revenue of $13.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.58 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 2,032.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.33 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that HCA Healthcare will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other HCA Healthcare news, Director Wayne Joseph Riley sold 1,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.19, for a total value of $274,213.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,346,436.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert A. Waterman sold 73,853 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.75, for a total value of $13,053,517.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 339,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,954,483.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 115,314 shares of company stock worth $20,526,026 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HCA. Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in HCA Healthcare by 6.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 8,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at $657,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 102,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,807,000 after purchasing an additional 17,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perpetual Ltd bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the third quarter worth about $1,758,000. 68.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

