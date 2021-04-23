HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) PT Raised to $232.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $205.00 to $232.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 15.13% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on HCA. TheStreet upgraded HCA Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. UBS Group upped their target price on HCA Healthcare from $164.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup boosted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $185.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $197.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $192.11.

HCA opened at $201.51 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $188.41 and a 200 day moving average of $164.83. HCA Healthcare has a 52-week low of $91.21 and a 52-week high of $205.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.70. The stock has a market cap of $67.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.38, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.58.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $4.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.35 by $0.79. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 2,032.72% and a net margin of 6.70%. The company had revenue of $13.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.33 EPS. HCA Healthcare’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare will post 7.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Wayne Joseph Riley sold 1,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.19, for a total value of $274,213.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,119 shares in the company, valued at $2,346,436.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.11, for a total value of $49,590.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $652,473.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 115,314 shares of company stock worth $20,526,026 over the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in HCA Healthcare by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its position in HCA Healthcare by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 3,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 47.0% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. 68.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

