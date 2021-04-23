HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,281 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,699 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.53% of HCI Group worth $2,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in HCI Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $428,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in shares of HCI Group by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 24,890 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,302,000 after buying an additional 3,960 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HCI Group in the fourth quarter valued at $275,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in HCI Group by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,614 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in HCI Group by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 224,213 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,726,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the period. 61.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HCI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HCI Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Truist increased their target price on HCI Group from $60.00 to $88.00 in a report on Friday, March 12th. Truist Securities increased their target price on HCI Group from $60.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on HCI Group from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th.

Shares of NYSE HCI opened at $72.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. HCI Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.59 and a 12 month high of $80.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $75.01 and a 200-day moving average of $58.65. The company has a market capitalization of $621.45 million, a P/E ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.67.

HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The insurance provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $70.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.99 million. HCI Group had a return on equity of 0.97% and a net margin of 10.21%. Analysts predict that HCI Group, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HCI Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the property and casualty insurance, reinsurance, real estate, and information technology businesses in Florida. It provides residential insurance products, such as homeowners insurance, flood insurance, and wind-only insurance to homeowners, condominium owners, and tenants, as well as offers reinsurance programs.

