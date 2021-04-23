HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) Shares Sold by Legato Capital Management LLC

Legato Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 8.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,187 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,009 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $2,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HDB. Wealth Alliance raised its holdings in HDFC Bank by 25.1% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 9,034 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 1,812 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in HDFC Bank in the third quarter valued at $518,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in HDFC Bank in the third quarter valued at $230,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in HDFC Bank in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in HDFC Bank in the third quarter valued at $3,223,000. 17.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HDFC Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

HDB remained flat at $$69.27 on Friday. 7,077 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,559,922. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $77.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.51. The stock has a market cap of $126.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.89. HDFC Bank Limited has a 12-month low of $35.65 and a 12-month high of $84.70.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 16th. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 19.69% and a return on equity of 15.48%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HDFC Bank Profile

HDFC Bank Limited provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, and rural and pension accounts, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits and salaries, and sweep-in facilities.

