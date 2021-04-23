H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) Hits New 1-Year High at $39.64

H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) shares hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $39.64 and last traded at $39.36, with a volume of 6935 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.82.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded H&E Equipment Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th.

Get H&E Equipment Services alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 378.20 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.15 and a 200 day moving average of $29.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.50.

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $315.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.40 million. H&E Equipment Services had a return on equity of 22.55% and a net margin of 0.32%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that H&E Equipment Services, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. H&E Equipment Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.20%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in H&E Equipment Services by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,925,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $87,211,000 after purchasing an additional 214,299 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in H&E Equipment Services by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,470,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,636,000 after purchasing an additional 6,953 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in H&E Equipment Services by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,584,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,245,000 after purchasing an additional 316,677 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 616,377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,373,000 after acquiring an additional 17,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services in the fourth quarter worth $15,979,000. Institutional investors own 66.43% of the company’s stock.

H&E Equipment Services Company Profile (NASDAQ:HEES)

H&E Equipment Services, Inc operates as an integrated equipment services company. The company operates in five segments: Equipment Rentals, New Equipment Sales, Used Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Repair and Maintenance Services. It rents, sells, and provides parts and support services for hi-lift or aerial work platform equipment, cranes, earthmoving equipment, and industrial lift trucks.

Further Reading: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for H&E Equipment Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&E Equipment Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.