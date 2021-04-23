Head to Head Analysis: Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD) and Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA)

Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA) and Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

Get Donegal Group alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Donegal Group and Maiden, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Donegal Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Maiden 0 1 0 0 2.00

Maiden has a consensus price target of $2.00, indicating a potential downside of 41.00%. Given Maiden’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Maiden is more favorable than Donegal Group.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Donegal Group and Maiden’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Donegal Group $812.45 million 0.61 $47.15 million $1.01 16.22 Maiden $576.14 million 0.51 -$131.90 million N/A N/A

Donegal Group has higher revenue and earnings than Maiden.

Profitability

This table compares Donegal Group and Maiden’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Donegal Group 6.71% 10.77% 2.50% Maiden 5.24% -2.91% -0.04%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

32.9% of Donegal Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.1% of Maiden shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.3% of Donegal Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 12.4% of Maiden shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Donegal Group beats Maiden on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Donegal Group

Donegal Group Inc., an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial lines of property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals in the Mid-Atlantic, Midwestern, New England, and southern states. It operates through four segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, and Commercial Lines of Insurance. The company offers private passenger automobile policies that provide protection against liability for bodily injury and property damage arising from automobile accidents, as well as protection against loss from damage to automobiles. It also offers homeowners policies, which provide coverage for damage to residences and their contents from a range of perils, including fire, lightning, windstorm, and theft; and liability of the insured arising from injury to other persons or their property. In addition, the company offers commercial automobile policies that provide protection against liability for bodily injury and property damage arising from automobile accidents and protection against loss from damage to automobiles owned by the insured; commercial multi-peril policies that provide protection to businesses against various perils, primarily combining liability and physical damage coverages; and workers' compensation policies, which provide benefits to employees for injuries sustained during employment. The company markets its insurance products through a network of approximately 2,400 independent insurance agencies. Donegal Group Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Marietta, Pennsylvania. Donegal Group Inc. is a subsidiary of Donegal Mutual Insurance Company.

About Maiden

Maiden Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty reinsurance solutions to regional and specialty insurers in Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments: Diversified Reinsurance and AmTrust Reinsurance. The company writes treaties on a quota share basis and excess of loss basis. It also offers auto and credit life insurance products through its insurer partners to retail clients; and a range of legacy services to small insurance companies. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

Receive News & Ratings for Donegal Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donegal Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.