Head to Head Survey: Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX) and TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET)

Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX) and TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

Get Ideanomics alerts:

This table compares Ideanomics and TriNet Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ideanomics -998.07% -212.69% -116.68% TriNet Group 7.47% 53.04% 10.65%

This is a summary of current ratings for Ideanomics and TriNet Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ideanomics 0 0 1 0 3.00 TriNet Group 0 2 2 0 2.50

Ideanomics presently has a consensus price target of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 163.16%. TriNet Group has a consensus price target of $80.33, indicating a potential downside of 6.17%. Given Ideanomics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Ideanomics is more favorable than TriNet Group.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

4.7% of Ideanomics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.5% of TriNet Group shares are held by institutional investors. 21.5% of Ideanomics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 39.7% of TriNet Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Ideanomics and TriNet Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ideanomics $44.57 million 25.03 -$97.68 million N/A N/A TriNet Group $3.86 billion 1.46 $212.00 million $2.90 29.52

TriNet Group has higher revenue and earnings than Ideanomics.

Summary

TriNet Group beats Ideanomics on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ideanomics

Ideanomics, Inc. focuses on monetizing the adoption of commercial electric vehicles, associated energy consumption, and developing financial services and Fintech products. Its Mobile Energy Global division provides financial services and incentives for commercial fleet operators, including group purchasing discounts and battery buy-back programs. This division also offers solutions for the procurement, financing, charging, and energy management needs for fleet operators of commercial electric vehicles. The company's Ideanomics Capital division provides financial services solutions. This division is involved in the areas of capital markets, such as financial products advisory and creation, with specific focus on the application of blockchain and artificial intelligence in financial technology. This division also operates EKAR, an exchange traded fund that tracks the Innovation Labs Next Generation Vehicles Index, which comprises of global stocks that have exposure to the theme of electric and self driving/autonomous vehicles. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in New York, New York with office in Beijing, China.

About TriNet Group

TriNet Group, Inc. provides human resources (HR) solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services. It serves clients in various industries, including technology, professional services, financial services, life sciences, not-for-profit, property management, retail, manufacturing, and hospitality. The company sells its solutions through its direct sales organization. TriNet Group, Inc. was incorporated in 1988 and is headquartered in Dublin, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Ideanomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ideanomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.