Headlam Group (LON:HEAD) Reaches New 52-Week High at $472.00

Shares of Headlam Group plc (LON:HEAD) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 472 ($6.17) and last traded at GBX 463 ($6.05), with a volume of 17133 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 460 ($6.01).

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 446.94 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 373.84. The company has a market capitalization of £394.11 million and a P/E ratio of -19.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.86, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.46.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be paid a GBX 2 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a yield of 0.46%.

Headlam Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, sells, markets, supplies, and distributes floorcovering and other ancillary products in the United Kingdom and Continental Europe. It offers its products to residential and commercial sector, such as independent retailers and flooring contractors. It distributes its products through four national distribution hubs, 19 regional distribution centres, and a supporting network of smaller warehouse premises.

