Headwater Exploration (TSE:HWX) Stock Price Up 3.6%

Shares of Headwater Exploration Inc. (TSE:HWX) rose 3.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$4.09 and last traded at C$4.07. Approximately 313,091 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 603,335 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.93.

HWX has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Headwater Exploration from C$4.00 to C$5.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Headwater Exploration from C$4.00 to C$4.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Headwater Exploration from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a research report on Friday, February 19th.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$4.09 and its 200-day moving average price is C$2.77. The firm has a market cap of C$794.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.79. The company has a quick ratio of 5.62, a current ratio of 5.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Headwater Exploration (TSE:HWX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$6.63 million during the quarter. Analysts predict that Headwater Exploration Inc. will post 0.3007389 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Headwater Exploration (TSE:HWX)

Headwater Exploration Inc, a junior resource company, explores for, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas in Canada. The company explores for petroleum and natural gas onshore in New Brunswick. Its principal properties include the McCully Field located to the northeast of Sussex, New Brunswick; and the Frederick Brook Shale located in the Elgin sub-basin in New Brunswick.

