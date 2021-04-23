Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) Hits New 1-Year High at $55.64

Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $55.64 and last traded at $55.35, with a volume of 14093 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.91.

HCAT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Health Catalyst from $44.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Health Catalyst from $40.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Health Catalyst from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Health Catalyst from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.53.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 4.90 and a quick ratio of 4.90. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of -23.52 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.48.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $53.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.21 million. Health Catalyst had a negative return on equity of 25.57% and a negative net margin of 48.17%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Health Catalyst, Inc. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Jason Alger sold 6,301 shares of Health Catalyst stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.07, for a total value of $315,491.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $860,553.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Daniel H. Orenstein sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.28, for a total value of $179,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 84,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,309,878.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,166 shares of company stock valued at $1,537,445. 22.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst in the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000. QS Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Health Catalyst during the 4th quarter valued at $221,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Health Catalyst in the 4th quarter worth $224,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst in the fourth quarter worth $229,000. Finally, Element Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Health Catalyst during the fourth quarter valued at $248,000. 94.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Health Catalyst Company Profile (NASDAQ:HCAT)

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Its solutions include a cloud-based data platform, analytics software, and professional services. The company was formerly known as HQC Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Health Catalyst, Inc in March 2017.

