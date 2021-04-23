Healthcare Services Group, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.30 Per Share (NASDAQ:HCSG)

Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) – Equities researchers at William Blair issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Healthcare Services Group in a report issued on Wednesday, April 21st. William Blair analyst R. Daniels expects that the business services provider will earn $0.30 per share for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for Healthcare Services Group’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS.

Get Healthcare Services Group alerts:

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The business services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $407.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $403.12 million. Healthcare Services Group had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 5.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share.

HCSG has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Healthcare Services Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.80.

HCSG stock opened at $31.17 on Friday. Healthcare Services Group has a 1-year low of $20.05 and a 1-year high of $35.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.38. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.98 and a beta of 0.44.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.2062 dividend. This is an increase from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Healthcare Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.25%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 5,165,222 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $145,143,000 after purchasing an additional 278,765 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,522,875 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $127,093,000 after purchasing an additional 22,333 shares during the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 3,125,711 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $87,832,000 after purchasing an additional 188,673 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,840,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,813,000 after acquiring an additional 235,945 shares during the period. Finally, Marathon Asset Management LLP increased its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 983.6% during the fourth quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 1,734,881 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,750,000 after acquiring an additional 1,574,781 shares during the period.

Healthcare Services Group Company Profile

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

Featured Article: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.