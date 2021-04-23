Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) Raises Dividend to $0.21 Per Share

Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 21st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.207 per share by the business services provider on Friday, June 25th. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This is a positive change from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21.

Healthcare Services Group has raised its dividend by 8.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 17 consecutive years.

Shares of HCSG opened at $31.17 on Friday. Healthcare Services Group has a 52 week low of $20.05 and a 52 week high of $35.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.98 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.38.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The business services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06. Healthcare Services Group had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 19.82%. The firm had revenue of $407.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $403.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Healthcare Services Group will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.80.

About Healthcare Services Group

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

