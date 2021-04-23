HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) Holdings Decreased by Summit Creek Advisors LLC

Summit Creek Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 204,563 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,885 shares during the quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC owned about 0.25% of HealthEquity worth $13,910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in HealthEquity by 40.2% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in HealthEquity in the 4th quarter worth about $208,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in HealthEquity by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in HealthEquity in the 4th quarter worth about $231,000. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new position in HealthEquity in the 4th quarter worth about $246,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.96% of the company’s stock.

HQY opened at $73.47 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $71.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.56. HealthEquity, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.82 and a twelve month high of $93.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 2.62. The firm has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,468.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.56.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, March 14th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. HealthEquity had a return on equity of 7.65% and a net margin of 0.44%. The firm had revenue of $188.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HQY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on HealthEquity from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on HealthEquity from $80.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on HealthEquity from $74.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on HealthEquity in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target (up from $75.00) on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.90.

In other HealthEquity news, CEO Jon Kessler sold 150,000 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.23, for a total value of $12,784,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 350,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,903,542.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Darcy G. Mott sold 6,000 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.31, for a total value of $421,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,052 shares in the company, valued at $5,417,526.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 217,000 shares of company stock valued at $18,327,580. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

