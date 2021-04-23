Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) Releases Earnings Results

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The transportation company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Heartland Express had a return on equity of 9.44% and a net margin of 10.04%.

Shares of HTLD opened at $18.99 on Friday. Heartland Express has a twelve month low of $17.85 and a twelve month high of $22.75. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.44 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 19th. Heartland Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.99%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on HTLD shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Heartland Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Heartland Express from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Heartland Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.50.

About Heartland Express

Heartland Express, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of short-to-medium haul truckload carrier services. It offers long haul truckload and regional truckload transportation. The company was founded by Russell A. Gerdin in 1978 and is headquartered in North Liberty, IA.

