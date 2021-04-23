Hedget 24 Hour Volume Hits $582,978.00 (HGET)

Hedget (CURRENCY:HGET) traded down 7.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 23rd. One Hedget coin can currently be purchased for $7.60 or 0.00015020 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Hedget has a market cap of $13.31 million and $582,978.00 worth of Hedget was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Hedget has traded 13.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34.00 or 0.00067206 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $9.47 or 0.00018717 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001977 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $46.78 or 0.00092476 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $339.09 or 0.00670289 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.11 or 0.00051604 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,108.17 or 0.08120651 BTC.

About Hedget

Hedget (HGET) is a coin. It launched on September 5th, 2020. Hedget’s total supply is 1,751,448 coins. Hedget’s official Twitter account is @team_hedget and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Hedget is medium.com/hedget . The official website for Hedget is www.hedget.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedget is a decentralized protocol for options trading. By putting up collateral, users can create and trade different option series on-chain. Decentralized option products allow users to hedge price fluctuation and also the risk in their collateralized lending positions. The protocol also adds in support on Layer 2 to existing blockchains such as Ethereum to enable faster, cheaper, and more complex transactions. Hedget believes that risk-mitigating DeFi protocols like decentralized options are necessary building blocks as the decentralized finance sector grows and matures. Hedget Foundation issues HGET token as the native token on the platform for governance and other utility purposes. “

Buying and Selling Hedget

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedget directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedget should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hedget using one of the exchanges listed above.

