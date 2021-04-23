HedgeTrade (HEDG) Trading 13.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days

HedgeTrade (CURRENCY:HEDG) traded 15.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 23rd. HedgeTrade has a market capitalization of $486.32 million and approximately $92,289.00 worth of HedgeTrade was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HedgeTrade coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.39 or 0.00002783 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, HedgeTrade has traded down 13.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get HedgeTrade alerts:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00004239 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003197 BTC.

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000408 BTC.

NewYork Exchange (NYE) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.98 or 0.00039871 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001138 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000685 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000357 BTC.

xRhodium (XRC) traded 22.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00006561 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000599 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $10.18 or 0.00020323 BTC.

About HedgeTrade

HedgeTrade (HEDG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 7th, 2018. HedgeTrade’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 348,731,468 coins. HedgeTrade’s official website is hedgetrade.com . HedgeTrade’s official Twitter account is @HedgeCoinDev and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HedgeTrade is a platform where the traders share their knowledge. Traders post predictions into a smart contract-powered Blueprint that users can purchase or unlock in order to access. Traders are rewarded if the Blueprint is correct, otherwise, the users' purchase is refunded. “

Buying and Selling HedgeTrade

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HedgeTrade directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HedgeTrade should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HedgeTrade using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HedgeTrade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HedgeTrade and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.