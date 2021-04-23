Hegic Price Reaches $0.14 (HEGIC)

Hegic (CURRENCY:HEGIC) traded 20.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 23rd. In the last seven days, Hegic has traded down 36.9% against the US dollar. One Hegic coin can currently be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000286 BTC on exchanges. Hegic has a total market cap of $60.42 million and approximately $3.22 million worth of Hegic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Hegic Coin Profile

Hegic (CRYPTO:HEGIC) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 8th, 2020. Hegic’s total supply is 3,012,009,888 coins and its circulating supply is 425,355,246 coins. Hegic’s official Twitter account is @HegicOptions and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Hegic is medium.com/hegic . Hegic’s official website is www.hegic.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Hegic Platfroms allows the trading of non-custodial options for profits or hedging your positions.Fixed price and unlimited upside of the options contracts.No registration, KYC or email required. Use Cases: Trade WBTC & ETH call and put options. Write WBTC or ETH call and put options. Earn protocol's fees in staking rewards. “

Buying and Selling Hegic

