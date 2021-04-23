HEIDI One Day Trading Volume Reaches $2,054.00 (HDI)

HEIDI (CURRENCY:HDI) traded 229.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 23rd. HEIDI has a market capitalization of $3,123.05 and $2,054.00 worth of HEIDI was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, HEIDI has traded 173.9% higher against the dollar. One HEIDI coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0035 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 32.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0543 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 23.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Arepacoin (AREPA) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000018 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Trexcoin (TREX) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

RPICoin (RPI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CaluraCoin (CLC) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

IBStoken (IBS) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000017 BTC.

HEIDI Profile

HDI is a coin. HEIDI’s total supply is 12,910,000 coins and its circulating supply is 903,700 coins. The Reddit community for HEIDI is https://reddit.com/r/Heidicoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HEIDI’s official website is www.heidicoin.ch . HEIDI’s official Twitter account is @winston_graf and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling HEIDI

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEIDI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HEIDI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HEIDI using one of the exchanges listed above.

