Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $228.25.

Several equities analysts recently commented on HELE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Helen of Troy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Helen of Troy in a report on Thursday. Bank of America lowered shares of Helen of Troy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Helen of Troy from $247.00 to $223.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday.

Get Helen of Troy alerts:

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 1,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Helen of Troy by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in Helen of Troy by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 9,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,063,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Helen of Troy during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Renaissance Group LLC lifted its position in Helen of Troy by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 4,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $966,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. 98.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HELE stock opened at $229.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.82. Helen of Troy has a 52 week low of $136.15 and a 52 week high of $265.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $219.32 and its 200 day moving average is $216.17. The firm has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.92.

About Helen of Troy

Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; household cleaning products, shower organization, bathroom accessories, and gardening products; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, thermoses, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers.

Read More: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Helen of Troy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helen of Troy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.