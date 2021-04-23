Helix Market Cap Tops $162,109.76 (HLIX)

Helix (CURRENCY:HLIX) traded 34.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 23rd. One Helix coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0050 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Helix has traded 31.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Helix has a market cap of $162,109.76 and approximately $109.00 worth of Helix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Helix alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000479 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.84 or 0.00035631 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001222 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000324 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 20.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0788 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 23.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001351 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00003120 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded up 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002082 BTC.

Helix Coin Profile

Helix is a coin. Helix’s total supply is 32,322,054 coins and its circulating supply is 32,196,370 coins. The Reddit community for Helix is https://reddit.com/r/ProjectHelix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Helix’s official Twitter account is @TheHelixProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Helix’s official message board is medium.com/@projecthelixcoin . Helix’s official website is helix-crypto.com

Helix Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Helix should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Helix using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Helix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Helix and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.